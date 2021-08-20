Mayor for a Day, Avery Flowers says “I’ve always kinda wanted to be mayor”

Yuma County

Avery Flowers spent the day seeing the ins and outs of local government

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 11-year old Avery Flowers says that she won the opportunity to be Mayor for a Day. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls donated his time for a fundraiser at Avery's school, St. Francis of Assisi.

So, on August 20th, a very mature young lady escorted Mayor Nicholls as he made his rounds. Mayor Nicholls was visiting Fire Station #1 for a special presentation.

The mayor and Avery met with dignitaries from the Mexican Consulate and with the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado Santos Yescas.

The mayors had gathered together for a special partnership. The City of Yuma was donating equipment to the City of San Luis Rio Colorado.

Avery was given the key which opened the trailer where the equipment was being stored. She unlocked the trailer and with the help of the mayors, they all opened the trailer together.

Avery says that when she was younger she wanted to be a mayor of a city and that this opportunity was a dream come true. She's unsure if a career in public office is in her future.