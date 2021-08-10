Yuma County collects more than 800 bottles of water for first responders

Yuma County

Firehouse Subs eateries across the country held their annual H2O for Heroes campaign over the weeknd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, more than 1,200 Firehouse Subs join together to help local first responders. And, with temperatures rising there's no bigger need than water.

So, on August 7, 2021, the eateries called on the public to donate cases of water. In exchange, those who donated received a medium sub. Sadly, during the peak of the 2020 pandemic, the campaign was halted.

In 2019, Firehouse Subs eateries collected more than 2-million bottles of water which were distributed to area fire and police departments. This year, Yuma County alone collected more than 800-bottles of water.

Firehouse Subs was founded in 1994 in Florida by two brothers who were both firefighters. Since then the Sorensen brothers and their FireHouse Subs Public Safety Foundation have donated more than $60-million in equipment, training, and support.

That equipment range from turnover gear (fire-resistant clothing), thermal cameras, and all-terrain vehicles.