A local veteran continues to serve his community

Yuma County

Marine turned businesses owner Joshua Longo has devoted his life to helping others

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a call that very few answer, the call to protect. So, when the question is asked why local business owner Joshua Longo does what he does, the fact that he served is telling.

Marines are trained to be efficient, fluid, and precise. The very attributes that made Longo part of one of the most elite fighting forces in the world are also what make him a great Yuman.

Longo owns and operates Longo Solar, Lawn, and Window, and since his business became operational, he began to find ways to improve his community.

Hence the Joshua Longo Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping those in need, no matter the size.

Now, while many struggled during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Longo was looking for ways to help. He began reaching out to area companies and asking for donations.

In total, Longo collected 30-backpacks filled with everything a child needed to start the school year off right. A year later, he doubled his efforts and got sponsorships from Realty One Group and Team Pepsi.

And, instead of just 30-backpacks, he's collected 111-backpacks all filled to the brim. So, come Saturday, August 14th, he along with his team will give out those backpacks to families in need.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and goes on until 10 a.m. or until all the backpacks are gone. The event is being held in front of the Realty One Group office on the southeast corner of the Big Curve Shopping Center (4th Avenue & 32nd Street).

Longo is already gearing up for yet another campaign, each year he along with volunteers clean up graffiti throughout Yuma County.

If you'd like to volunteer or own a business that would like to donate supplies you can reach Longo by way of this website.