Do you have what it takes? It’s Horseshoes like you’ve never seen before

The idea spawned from a simple question "what can we do to get people down to the river?"

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Driving along Highway 95, you'll come to a sign that reads "Martinez Lake Road". A few miles down the road you'll find what can only be described as a desert oasis.

At first glance, you'll see trailers, boarts, and recreational vehicles. But, not long after you'll find a building at the heart of the small vacation community.

Fisher's Landing's history dates back to the late 1940s and since then the property has seen many changes including its owners. Presently, the property is owned by the Brown and the Bush families.

We visited the small community to talk to one of the owners Shirley Bush and the topic, horseshoes. The game of horseshoes takes skill, patience, and control.

But, Shirley and her husband Charlie wanted their game of horseshoes to have a little flare. What started as a game between a few of their guests has grown to full-on competitions.

So on Saturday, August 7th, the Bush's will launch from the Fisher's Landing Resort and head up the Colorado River to find the horseshoe pits. Now, there aren't any horseshoe pits set up, they're looking for a sand bar that can fit a few hundred people.

Each year, people travel from Arizona and California to compete in the tournament which also raises money for area nonprofits. This year, proceeds will go to help Amberly's Place.

Those interested in taking part will have to visit the Fisher's Landing Resort's Rio Loco Bar and Grill and register at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 6th.

The cost for the tournament is $25-per person which includes a t-shirt and lunch. The tournament will be a 2-person team with the best 2 out of 3 winning the match.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. You will need your own horseshoes and a boat.