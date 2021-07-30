The latest sports craze is now in Yuma

Yuma County

PickleBall has been sweeping the nation and now the City of Yuma is introducing the sport to everyone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's being described as the latest craze, people claiming that PickleBall is spreading like wildfire. In this case, the fire is spreading, but at a decent pace since first played back in the mid-'60s.

According to Jason Nau the Director of Yuma's Parks and Recreation Department he's received countless requests to provide more PickleBall courts and events.

Our first question was "What is PickleBall?" to which Nau answered that it's a mix of badminton, paddleball, and table tennis. He added that the attraction to the sport is that it's relatively easy to play.

So, the community called and Nau and his staff have answered, so on August 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. the City of Yuma introduces PickleBall.

Now, Nau tells us he wanted to do this right and do it big, and what's bigger than Yuma's largest venue the Yuma Room at the Yuma Civic Center?

Now if you're interested in attending the event is free and all ages are welcome.