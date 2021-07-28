Grocery giant helps fight the war on hunger

Yuma County

Bashas Family of Stores continues with their yearly donation of fresh apples

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a battle that seems to have no end, but a battle worth fighting. Communities across the country struggle to keep panties and food bank shelves stocked.

So, when businesses like Basha's Family of Stores continue to fight, communities benefit.



Each year Basha's along with their fruit vendor First Fruit out of Washington state donated thousands of apples to communities in need. This year, 11,520lbs. of red delicious apples were donated to nonprofits and food banks across Arizona.

Basha's Family of Stores has served the state of Arizona since the early 1930s and according to their representative Ashley Shick the company is a firm believer in giving back to the community.