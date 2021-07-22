Yuma County libraries open to the public

Yuma County

Libraries in Yuma County are open and have resumed to regular hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sarah Wisdom with the Yuma County Library District informs us that libraries are open to the public and offering their in-person programming.

Yuma County libraries will resume with in-person story times, Teen Anime Club and Lego Club at the Main Library. Stargazing at the Foothills Library will also resume, as well as Back to School Night at the San Luis Library.

Late fines have also been eliminated since September 21, 2020.

The current services offered are curbside pick up, computer, copier and print use, study rooms and meeting rooms.

You may also visit their website for more information.

https://yumalibrary.org/