New Yuma business joins fight against hunger

Yuma County

The cut of the ribbon is still fresh, but, Batteries Plus is hitting the ground running

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Batteries Plus just held it's ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month. But, the business wants residents to know they're here for the long haul.

The retailer deals in automotive and home improvement products. But, according to Mario Guevara the manager at their location on 25th Street and 4th Avenue, they want to be known for much more than just what they sell.

Guevara who is also a member of the local chapter of Nokturnal Car Club reached out to the car community to see how the business and his club could make a difference.

Prior to the global pandemic one club created and intiated a series of collection events to collect food for area nonprofits and water for first responders. Dezert Syndicate Car Club launched the War on Hunger and began recruting clubs, nonproftis and area businesses.

On Satuday, April 3, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Batterties Plus in coordination with Nokturnal Car Club will host a car meet which translates to a mixer of car lovers. Dezert Syndicate will also be on hand to collect food, hygiene and other donations for the Crossroads Mission.