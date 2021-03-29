A local school is turning the key on a new program

Yuma County

Fourth Avenue Jr. High is set to start a new automotive program in the coming year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local educators looking to rev-up interest in their new automotive program are using radio controlled cars. The new program is shifting the way the school covers normal subjects.

According to the Principal at Fourth Avenue Junior High Jose Cazares the program is being made possible in part by the Arizona Business and Education Coalition who is donating the cars and a local landowner who is providing land for a track.

Cazares says that he's excited to see the new program come to fruition. According to Cazares, the radio-controlled cars will introduce students to the automotive trade and the building of the track will be used to introduce trades like construction and architecture.

Cazares hopes to share the new track with the public. It should be debutted in early 2022.