Over 3,000 vaccines still available for registration

Department of health services provides ample opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services wants you to know about the 6,300 vaccines open to the public. As of Friday, there are nearly 3,500 appointments currently available.

2,290 vaccination opportunities are accessible through the call center, while 1,203 registrations are still open through the online portal.

Individuals can register for these appointments by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling the bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 1-844-542-8201.

Note: You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group.