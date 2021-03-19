ADHS launching new vaccination pod in Yuma County

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is launching a state-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center.

We are learning that the state-supported vaccination spot will be offering the Pfizer vaccine which is new to our area since we’ve only been receiving the Moderna vaccine weekly.

The new ADHS pod will launch on March 29th.

“We run our pods relatively well. We get a lot of really positive feedback,” Dr. Cara Christ.

As the site transitions into the Pfizer vaccine, ADHS and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will work to ensure that people who received the first doses of Moderna will get their second doses.

“Yuma regional typically has received up to 3,000 sometimes I think our max was 4,000 vaccines in one week, going with the direct state allocation will receive consistently 7,000 vaccines per week, with the expectation that that will continue to ramp up over the following weeks,” said YRMC's Kristina McNair.

“The county will continue to receive allocations that they can then distribute throughout the community. And then they'll be working in targeted areas to make sure that we're reaching our underserved population,” she added.

The location will expand the capacity and hours of operation at the existing indoor site to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

“For patients who are coming into the facility really that stays the same. But what patients will experience is, it will be a new phone number and it will be a new website for them to make their appointment, so they will be using the state portal and the state's one 800 number to make those appointments,” McNair added.

You can start signing up for an appointment on March 26th.