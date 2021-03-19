Local athletes need the your help to keep competing

Yuma County

The Special Olympics of Arizona extends Polar Plunge to raise additional funds

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For decades the Special Olympics of Arizona has been providing athletes with a safe arena to compete. And, every year more than 22,000 athletes look forward to winning gold.

Most Special Olympic athletes live lives of isolation and these events allow them to enjoy the outdoors and build friendships. But, the COVID-19 pandemic made their normal isolation feel more like a sentence.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Special Olympics of Arizona were scheduled to wrap up their Polar Plunge fundraiser. Sadly, because of unexpected shortages in donations, they're extending it to the end of the month.

Len Gutman the Chief Development and Marketing Officer for the Special Olympics of Arizona is pleading with the public to support our athletes. People are asked to create a team, raise money and finish the month with a grand gesture, one that involves you and your team getting soaked.

In the past, some participants have jumped into a swimming pool or a lake. But, because of the pandemic water balloons or even a water hose would suffice.