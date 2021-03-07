Tee up for victims

Yuma County

Amberly's Place holds an annual golf tournament to fund programs to help local victims

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place was created to start a victim's healing as soon as they walk through their doors. But, the nonprofit known for helping those in their most desperate moments also needs help.

According to Executive Director Trevor Umphress the non-profit's day-to-day budget which includes utilities and salaries is covered by grants. But, when someone is in need of help, those funds come from an entirely different source.

When a victim leaves their home they usually leave without any clothing. They leave everything behind in order to survive.

Sometimes, it's paying for medication, diapers, and a change of clothes. But, there are times according to Umphress that they have to help with replacing a broken window, a kicked-in door, or slashed tires.

To get the funds they need to help those in need the nonprofit holds events like the Pinwheels for a Cause Golf Tournament set for March 27, 2021, at the Desert Hills Golf Course.

The game is a four-person scamble and costs each player a $100 and add that with sponsorships which range from $50 to $500, then you can raise enough funds to make a difference.

Those interested in signing up or even sponsoring the event can log onto the Amberly's Place Website to learn more. According to Umphress, a 100% of all donations stay in Yuma County.