Field workers received a special ‘Thank you’

Yuma County

Part of the Yuma Fresh Vegetables Association Labor of Love campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To say that working in an agriculture field is hard, would be an understatement. It's face-paced, physically and mentally demanding and it has to get done.

The men and women that take on this task are no strangers to hard work and each give it their all, day in and day out. So, when your boss asks you to stop working, to say thank you, it's quite a big deal.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, The Dole Company and the Yuma Fresh Vegetables Association teamed up as part as YFVA's Labor of Love campaign. Local celbrity Chef Alex and his team from The Patio Cafe prepared a special lunch.

Along with this special meal, the workers were thanked by the men and women that manage them. They also received goodie bags filled with tokens of appreciation.

Each week, members with Labor of Love hold special events to thank the men and women credited as being the backbone of our country's agriculture industry. And, each week they feature a worker who has stood out on their website.