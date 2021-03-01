The Annual Artrails Studio Tour kicks off this Friday

Yuma County

A total of 8 studios and 20 artists will take part in this year's art tour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, March 5, 2021, 20 artists will have their work displayed at 8-studios throughout the Fortuna Foothills. The 2-day event will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Art work will range from waterpaints, photography, metal work and more. The artists are compiled of both locals and winter visitors. Now, the tour is free, but if you see something you like, everything has it's price.

The first of the eight studios is Mary Adam's art stuio on East 41st Drive and Ironwood Drive. There, you'll receive a map and a checklist with all the studios listed.

If you visit all eight, you'll be placed in a drawing to win an art piece.