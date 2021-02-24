Yuma Scouts celebrate milestone

Yuma County

Local chapter celebrates 25-years with the Grand Canyon Scouting Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had once held up their right hands and pledged the oath of the Boy Scouts of America. Also, Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Tech icon Bill Gates also wore the tan uniform.

On February 22, 2021, friends and family of Troop 8051 came together to celebrate their member's promotions. And, to celebrate a major milestone.

Troop 8051 had recently turned 25-years old. In 1995, the Christ Lutheran Church in Yuma began its own Boy Scouts of America Troop and became a member of the Grand Canyon Scouting Council out of Maricopa County.

During the ceremony, a brief history of Yuma County's scouting history was displayed. According to the presentation Troop, 51 was Yuma County's first troop and was started in the early thirties.

According to the presentation, records had been lost in a fire and leaders had to use newspaper clippings to validate the troop's past. After a hiatus, the Christ Lutheran Church began a new troop.

The church believed that by molding young boys through fun activities they'd grow up and instill qualities such as kindness, loyalty, and trustworthiness.