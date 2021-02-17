New Arizona Executive Order exempts schools from being letter graded this year

Yuma County

News 11's Crystal Jimenez finds out what that means for local campuses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued an Executive Order exempting schools from being letter-graded this year.

Every year, the state's school receive a letter grade, A through F, that reflects on areas like student academic growth, as well as proficiency in English language arts, math, and science. Ducey's order suspends grading for this school year due to the pandemic.

The order only applies to schools, students will receive report cards as usual.

Ducey puts reopening school and returning to in-person learning among his top priorities for navigating the pandemic.

In a recent letter to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Governor Ducey wrote:

"Students have been kept out of school for far too long, and I have serious concerns about the learning loss that has occurred this past year. Getting kids caught up and on track needs to be a top focus of ours." -Letter to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from Gov. Ducey

Ducey said his order recognizes the challenges educators and students have faced over the past year, and provides a temporary level of flexibility in the grading system.

A separate order calls on the State Board of Education to use past standardized testing as benchmarks to assess how students have adjusted to virtual learning. Those benchmarks will also show in which areas kids might need help catching up.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez speaks to local school leaders about how the change to the letter-grading system will affect campuses across Yuma County.