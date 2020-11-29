Car rolls in Somerton

Yuma County

Two occupants escape without serious injury

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning, but neither person in the car got seriously hurt.

SCFD says it happened just before 1:30 in the morning at the intersection of Main Street and Musgrove Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a black car resting on its roof.

Both the driver and the passenger were able to get out of the wreckage on their own. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, complained of head pain. Paramedics took her to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). They also examined the 24-year-old male driver, but he declined to go to the hospital.

SCFD says it's still unclear how the vehicle flipped. The Somerton Police Department is investigating.