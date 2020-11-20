Crash in Somerton sends young man to hospital

Yuma County

Driver hit pole head-on

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A morning crash in the South County sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Somerton Cocopah Fire said it was called out to the scene of the accident just before nine Friday morning. Firefighters and paramedics arrived to find the man in his Nissan Altima on County 19th Street and Avenue F and 3/4.

Firefighters say the car had veered off the road and hit a pole head-on. Paramedics took the driver to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.