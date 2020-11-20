Accident in the South County sends 3 to the hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A two car crash sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called out to the area of County 13½ and Avenue C around 12:45 p.m.to help Rural Metro handle the scene.

Firefighters say they're not sure how the accident happened

SCFD says an Audi crossover t-boned a Dodge Crossover. There was one woman in the Audio, two women in the Dodge. All were hurt.

Firefighters say the driver of the Dodge was pinned between the center console and the door. SCSD used a 4x4 pickup to pull the Audi away from the wreckage. This gave crews the space they needed to use their "jaws of life" to free her from her vehicle.

SCFD and Rural Metro emergency crews help victims of the crash

SCFD paramedics believe she broke both legs in the crash. They took her to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Her passenger also went to the hospital with head, neck, back and abdominal pain.

Rural Metro transported the driver of the Audio to YRMC with undetermined injuries.

SCFD says it's not apparent how the crash occured. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating.