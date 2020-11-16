Results are in for the Annual ‘Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive’

Yuma County

Each year KYMA and the Crossroads Mission team up to collect turkeys and donations for the Thanksgiving holiday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - KYMA News 11 along with the Crossroads Mission collected 599 turkeys during the annual 'Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive' Friday.

Even though we did not reach the goal of 1,000 turkeys, we did receive $5,009.53 in cash donations. One of the highest amounts donated ever for the annual drive.

Here is a breakdown of cash donations:

Walmart on Pacific Ave. - $2,365.64

Walmart in the Foothills - $1,372.00

Walmart on Avenue B - $709.01

Walmart on 8th Street - $562.88

One major cash donation came from Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, who donated $250.

As always, KYMA News 11 thanks everyone who took part and donated in our annual fundraiser.