Yuma County

YFD and Southwest Gas working to make repairs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) has shut down a portion of Catalina Drive due to a possible gas line break.

Fire and Southwest Gas crews are on scene evaluating the situation and making repairs. In the meantime, Catalina east of 4th Avenue will be closed to traffic.

YFD urges people to exercise caution in the area and to plan to use an alternate route.