KYMA’S Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive

Yuma County

The food drive is on Nov. 13, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Yuma area Walmarts.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 has partnered up with the Crossroads Mission to host their annual 'Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive' this year.

The food drive is on November 13, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food drive has been expanded to the Walmarts on Pacific Avenue, Avenue B, and the Foothills location. It will also be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 8th Street.

Due to the pandemic, the need is greater this year.

The final count of turkeys will be broadcasted live on News Channel 11.

Turkeys, nonperishable foods, and monetary donations will all be accepted.

"We do need the donations. We always are blessed when we have the donated food and donated turkeys, and we want to continue the tradition," said Myra Garlit, the executive director of the Crossroads Mission.