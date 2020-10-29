Skip to Content
Yuma County
Annual Light Parade seeks illuminated participants

Yuma holiday tradition enters its 18th year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Christmas is coming, and that means it will soon be time for a Yuma tradition.

The 18th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade will be held on Saturday, December 12th. This year's theme, appropriately enough, is "Favorite Holiday Tradition," with a focus on home, family, and all the things that make the winter holidays so special.

“We wanted to remind everyone that, though this year has brought its challenges, the holidays are meant to reunite and celebrate with loved ones,” said Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma.

The annual parade brings a string of brightly-lighted floats, vehicles, and marching bands through the streets of Historic Downtown Yuma. Organizers are moving forward with the tradition in spite of the pandemic, because the three-mile long route allows plenty of room for social distancing.

“We will make every effort to ensure participants and attendees are following CDC guidelines of wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance. The safety of our community is our top priority for this event,” she said.

18th Annual Dorothy Young Light Parade
Saturday, December 12, 2020
6pm MST
Downtown Yuma
Starts at 4th Avenue and 9th Street - Ends at 2nd Street and Main Street.
More information: VisitYuma.com

If you'd like to sign up, just go to Visit Yuma's website to download an application. It must be submitted by 5pm on November 30th.

The parade is named in honor of its creator, the late Dorothy Young. Young was a beloved event coordinator with City of Yuma Heritage Festivals.

