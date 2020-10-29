Annual Light Parade seeks illuminated participants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Christmas is coming, and that means it will soon be time for a Yuma tradition.

The 18th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade will be held on Saturday, December 12th. This year's theme, appropriately enough, is "Favorite Holiday Tradition," with a focus on home, family, and all the things that make the winter holidays so special.

“We wanted to remind everyone that, though this year has brought its challenges, the holidays are meant to reunite and celebrate with loved ones,” said Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma.