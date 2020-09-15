Hit and run suspect ordered to be released from jail

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man arrested following a deadly hit and run in Yuma will be released from jail Tuesday night.

Judge Darci D. Weede said Tuesday in court that Yuma police had not filed paperwork for the suspect to be formally charged.

Police arrested the suspect last Friday after saying they found the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

The hit and run happened July 29 on Avenue 6E near 32nd Street. Deborah Woods, 68, died at the scene.

Police can still file formal charges, but for now, the suspect will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Family members in court said Woods was a great person and didn't deserve to be taken away from them.