Making a Difference: Veterans’ service groups team up for food drive

Yuma County

Event purposely planned for September 11th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This year, two local veterans' service groups will put a positive spin on a solemn date in American history.

Wreaths Across America and American Legion Post #19 have selected September 11th for their upcoming food drive. It's a somber day for Americans, but organizers of the food drive say, it's also the perfect day to do something benefitting the community and its service members.

"We just felt like, if we joined together, it's a good way for the country to see when things come together, and people come together, that good things can be done. " said Winnie Moir, the chairperson for Wreaths Across America.

The drive will gather non-perishable food items, diapers, baby wipes, and formula. Cash donations are also appreciated.

Wreaths Across America/American Legion Food Drive Friday, September 11, 2020 7-10 a.m. American Legion Post #19 2575 S Virginia Drive, Yuma

Donations from the drive will go to the food pantry at MCAS Yuma.