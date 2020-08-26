Making A Difference: Yuma man organizes graffiti paint out

Yuma County

Good samaritan has paint, now he needs volunteers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When Joshua Longos saw graffiti in his Yuma neighborhood, he decided to do something about it.

As a former Marine, Longos is no stranger to service. He saw a need in his community and decided to step up.

"I was like you know this is something that I can do to help out and do my part for the community. I mean one, graffiti degrades property values, it's unsightly and you know nobody wants to see it around. It also promotes gang activity." Longos told us.

He started his mission on social media. Within hours, he had offers of donations from both the LG Paint Store and 48 Solar. Then, people started offering him food to feed the troops. Finally, Longos had a battle plan, now he just needs to build his beautification army.

He asks anyone who doesn't mind getting up early, or getting dirty to meet up at seven Saturday morning at the LG Store on Arizona Avenue and 17th Street.

The plan is to paint until 11, then stash the brushes and pull out the forks. Longos plans to prepare a feast for anyone who helps out.