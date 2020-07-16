Making a Difference: Local business offers moms a second holiday

Yuma County

Local eatery declares Mother's Day do-over

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This year many mothers spent their special day in quarantine. With most restaurants closed due to coronavirus, there weren't many places to go. Now a local eatery is giving families a second chance to celebrate Mothers' Day all over again.

The staff at Daybreakers Cafe were looking for ways to show guests their appreciation for their support throughout the pandemic. An idea was born: hold a Mothers' Day do-over. And so on Sunday July 19th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. families are invited to come out share a meal and appreciate moms.

"Our mothers are special everyday of the year. But, we want to make them feel extra special on July 19th because we missed the original Mother's Day and we are going to treat them to a free scoop of ice cream with their entree." said Daybreakers Manager, Jayne Chacone.

The restaurant is known for its All-American cuisine. It's also one of the few destinations in the area where you can find Thrifty's Ice Cream. Daybreakers is located just off of the Fortuna Road exit on North Frontage Road.