Mother-to-be celebrates recovery and new baby girl

YUMM, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman here in Yuma underwent brain surgery while pregnant, during the coronavirus pandemic. As she recovers from her surgery, dozens of people came out to celebrate her baby girl.

We recently reported on her major surgery back in May.

Today, friends and family of Martika Bernal showing a drive-thru baby shower for her and her baby girl. Multiple law enforcement agencies came out to celebrate her pregnancy.

Martika Bernal gave us an update on how she's feeling after undergoing brain surgery.

“Im making small improvements but they're encouraging. So that's good. I'm making some movement in my thumb, in my walking and my speech is getting better. That's encouraging. I mean, there's minor setbacks but I’m encouraged to do better," Bernal explained.

"My family and there's throwing me baby shower. I mean it's different times with the coronavirus, but it's just fun and I'm so thankful everybody's coming in spreading love for my baby and my family,” she said.

Bernal is almost 8 months pregnant with her baby girl, mila, she feels a little worried about the pandemic. However, she feels optimistic she will bounce back in no time.

From all of us here at KYMA News 11 & 13 On Your Side - Happy Motherhood, Martika!