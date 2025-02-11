Skip to Content
Imperial County

Brawley shooting suspect makes first court appearance

KYMA
today at 1:16 PM
Published 1:43 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY)- A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a man at a gas station in Brawley last month appeared in court on Monday.

The shooting took place at a Fillco Gas Station in Brawley on Saturday, January 25, after a man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds "to different areas of his body," but has since been in stable condition, according to a Brawley Police Department (BPD) press release.

Following the shooting, police reviewed the surveillance footage, identifying the suspect and an arrest warrant was made.

This eventually led to the suspect being found in Yuma on Thursday, January 30, five days after the shooting took place.

The suspect, 15, was arrested without incident and was extradited to Imperial County with a charge of attempted murder.

