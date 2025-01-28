Brawley man in stable condition after being shot

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

In a press release, the incident took place at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the area of Main Street and S. 9th Street, after BPD's Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the area.

BPD said the caller said a person suffered injuries after being shot "in the parking lot area."

When officers arrived, BPD said they found the victim, identified as a 21-year-old man from Brawley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds "to different areas of his body," and "was airlifted" to a hospital to be treated.

BPD said the man is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive, and that the Brawley Investigations Team responded and took over the investigation.

The team has been "examining all evidence and conducting extensive follow-up investigations to identify the identity of the individual(s) involved," BPD says

The investigation remains ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call BPD at (760) 344-2111.