Crime

Suspect found in Yuma after shooting at Brawley gas station

Yuma Police Department
By
Published 4:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley police say a suspect was found in Yuma in connection to a shooting after an arrest warrant was obtained.

A shooting happened at Fillco Gas Station in Brawley on January 25, 2025.

Police were able to review surveillance footage identifying the suspect and an arrest warrant was made.

The suspect was found in Yuma on the afternoon of January 30. The suspect was arrested without incident and will be extradited to Imperial County with a charge of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

