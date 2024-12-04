Skip to Content
NAF El Centro to host Holiday Parade of Lights this week

today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:37 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro is hosting the Holiday Parade of Lights this Friday.

In a press release, the gates will open at 6:00pm, there will be free parking available on-site, and NAF El Centro's asking those who attend to dress "warmly and comfortably."

NAF El Centro also says people who attend can bring their own chairs or blankets and there will be a variety of food vendors available during the parade as well as live entertainment, but the vendors will only accept card payments.

In addition, NAF El Centro says drugs, weapons, drones and other items are prohibited onboard the installation.

To learn more about the parade, read the press release below.

2024_8 Parade AttendanceDownload

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

