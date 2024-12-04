NAF El Centro to host Holiday Parade of Lights this week

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro is hosting the Holiday Parade of Lights this Friday.

In a press release, the gates will open at 6:00pm, there will be free parking available on-site, and NAF El Centro's asking those who attend to dress "warmly and comfortably."

NAF El Centro also says people who attend can bring their own chairs or blankets and there will be a variety of food vendors available during the parade as well as live entertainment, but the vendors will only accept card payments.

In addition, NAF El Centro says drugs, weapons, drones and other items are prohibited onboard the installation.

