CHP to hold CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is holding the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

CHP is asking those to "provide a new, unwrapped toy" before December 18 and to "make a difference in a child's life."

For those who want to participate, CHP say you can send the toys, via mail, to the El Centro CHP, located at 2331 Highway 86 in Imperial, California 92251.

Not only that, CHP says you can also drop them off at the following locations: The El Centro CHP Area Office or the Walgreens in El Centro, located at 100 N. Imperial Avenue.