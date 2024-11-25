Skip to Content
Imperial County

25 firefighters put out brush fire that burned about 400 acres

By , ,
today at 5:38 AM
Published 5:55 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire burned about 400 acres southeast of Salton Sea over the weekend.

Burning for over 36 hours, the fire broke out at around 9:00am Pacific on Saturday on Imperial Irrigation District (IID) land.

On Sunday afternoon, Imperial County Fire Batallion Chief Oscar Robles said he was on scene for over 24 hours.

25 firefighters worked to put out the blaze from Imperial, Holtville, El Centro, Brawley, Calipatria and Calipatria State Prison.

