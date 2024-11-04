Chan Plaza to host open house this week

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chan Plaza this Thursday.

According to sources, El Centro residents can checkout the following businesses in the plaza, located at 1440 S. Imperial Avenue:

Belly Whispers 4D Ultrasound Mitchell Law Injury Attorneys Imperial Valley Artificial Landscape Hello Beautiful by Susel Kirby Business Solutions Tova Beauty Bar Luxury Fadez Barber Studio Lavish Oasis Cruz Flower Shop Jules Scissorhands IV Beauty by Amaris Ella Skinology Bewitching Skin Alahi Studio & Spa Ella Skinology Alavirgo Skin and Beauty

Not only that, sources say those who attend will participate in the Adventure Getaway raffle where two people can win two Univesal Studios passes. Ticket sales, which costs $5, will go towards WomenHaven's programs & victims of domestic violence.

The open house starts at 5:30pm.