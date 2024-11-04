Skip to Content
Chan Plaza to host open house this week

Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce
today at 10:34 AM
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chan Plaza this Thursday.

According to sources, El Centro residents can checkout the following businesses in the plaza, located at 1440 S. Imperial Avenue:

  1. Belly Whispers 4D Ultrasound
  2. Mitchell Law Injury Attorneys
  3. Imperial Valley Artificial Landscape
  4. Hello Beautiful by Susel
  5. Kirby Business Solutions
  6. Tova Beauty Bar
  7. Luxury Fadez Barber Studio
  8. Lavish Oasis
  9. Cruz Flower Shop
  10. Jules Scissorhands
  11. IV Beauty by Amaris
  12. Ella Skinology
  13. Bewitching Skin
  14. Alahi Studio & Spa
  16. Alavirgo Skin and Beauty

Not only that, sources say those who attend will participate in the Adventure Getaway raffle where two people can win two Univesal Studios passes. Ticket sales, which costs $5, will go towards WomenHaven's programs & victims of domestic violence.

The open house starts at 5:30pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

