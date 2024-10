BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Brawley Cattle Call Queen Competition was held over the weekend and now it's time to announce the winners.

The winners are as follows:

Brawley Cattle Call Little Miss: Harper Williams

Brawley Cattle Call Junior Queen: Italia Marquez

Brawley Cattle Call Teen Queen: Julianna Ferreiro

Brawley Cattle Call Queen: Chyenne Cox

Congratulations to all the contestants and winners.