Imperial County man found guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Christian Isaac Plancarte has been found guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The Attorney's Office says a Calexico police officer and sergeant responded to a burglary in progress at a home on February 21, 2024.

Once at the home, officers saw the defendant break through the front door and attempted to stop him. However, the defendant then charged at the sergeant while holding onto a crowbar.

A jury found Plancarte guilty of three counts on Tuesday, including attempted murder of a peace officer, attempted first degree residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer.

Plancarte is scheduled for a hearing on October 2, 2024.