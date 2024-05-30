Imperial County District Attorney delivers commencement speech and was awarded

George Marquez graduated from Western State College of Law in 2005 where he earned his Juris Doctor Degree

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The Imperial County District Attorney's Office announced District Attorney George Marquez delivered a commencement speech and was also inducted into Western State College of Law’s Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, May 23, Marquez delivered the address at Western State College of Law, class of 2024.

You can watch his speech on this LINK.

District Attorney Marquez spoke about perseverance and achieving goals in the legal profession and in life, among many encouraging words to the graduating class.

Marquez also spoke about the lessons he learned from his parents and how his father overcame poverty with a first-grade education.

He also discussed his professional journey working in Imperial County as an attorney.

He also shared life lessons to help the graduating class move forward as they kick off their professional careers in the legal field.

“It’s a tremendous honor to deliver the commencement address and for the opportunity to pass down and pay forward some of the benefits that were passed down to me," said Marquez.

After Marquez's speech, he was presented with a crystal award and was inducted into Western State College of Law's Hall of Fame.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said the alumni community includes outstanding professionals who have distinguished themselves in the fields of law, education, politics, government, and business.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be included in this exclusive group to continue the legacy of the school and to represent Imperial County," shared Marquez.

Western State University also posted online and said they were, "delighted to host George Marquez, an esteemed alumnus and current District Attorney of Imperial County, as he shared invaluable insights and experiences with students. The event was described as a truly inspiring evening filled with wisdom and inspiration.”