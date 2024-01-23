Skip to Content
Judge finds enough evidence in double murder case

Published 12:19 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brandon Hamlin who is accused of murdering an elderly couple in their Brawley home appeared in court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

In court, the judge found enough evidence to proceed with the case.

Hamlin's attorney requested to take off the two counts of robbery that Hamlin is charged with.

However, the District Attorney's Office disagreed and the judge denied the request.

Allegedly, Hamlin saw the money on the victims' bed and stole it.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
