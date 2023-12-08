Calexico city council votes ‘no’ on recall date

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico City Council turned down the recall election date after the mayor pro-term voted no.

The recall committee asked the city council to have the election date on March 5.

But that date was quickly turned down after Mayor Pro Term Gloria Romo voted no.

So there is time for people to decide how they will vote.

According to the city lawyer, the motion needed three votes to pass.

"Let me clarify it’s a resolution like ordenses that require three votes to be approved… So for this side and a resolution… It’s in the government code requires three votes… And it’s a five city council so it requires three votes for approval."

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters said it will cost the city more money if the date is moved.

The next city council meeting is December 20.