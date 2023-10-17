Sure Helpline Center open for services and introduces new board of directors

Sure Helpline Center's services are offered in English and Spanish with language interpretation services available

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Sure Helpline Center announced they have a new board of directors and are open for services Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new board consists of President Sergio Servin, Vice President Robert Diaz, Secretary Angie Marie Peña, and board members Leticia A. Cota, and Maria Bravo.

Sure Helpline Center said they contacted state and local departments to finalize the process for the establishment of the new board.

The organization said they're looking forward to continuing to provide services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Imperial County.

A little over a month ago, Sure Helpline Center said their staff had concerns and complaints against their former board of directors and asked help from the community to find a solution.

Sure Helpline Center staff then gathered and raised awareness of their situation.

The former board of directors then resigned from their positions and admitted to the violations of the Bylaws upon their resignations, said Sure Helpline Center.

Executive Director Margaret Sauza told the former board of directors they were no longer board members due to violations of the Bylaws and were not allowed to make any decisions for the organization, said Sure Helpline Center.

Sure Helpline said they have not heard from them since and the board member positions were open to the public. Applications were submitted and interviews were held during the end of September.