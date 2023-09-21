Sure Helpline seeks help from Board of Supervisors after potential closure

Sure Helpline is a non-profit organization that provides a safe place for women and families experiencing crisis

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Employees from Sure Helpline were at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday expressing their concerns with the board of the non-profit organization as there have been issues.

The Sure Helpline held a board meeting last week with only three remaining board members at the time, announcing a temporary closure of the facility due to staff’s lack of cooperation of not presenting proper documentation.

County Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte offered to help guide employees with the help they are seeking from the board members.

“She had some questions about filing some documents with the state and I directed her to the secretary of state a website to find the forms to fill but it was that kind of information where can I go for this where can I go for that, we can be great help with,” said Plancarte.

Things got heated during the meeting and employees from Sure Helpline are demanding new board members as they feel the board of directors is working against the agency and the Executive Director Magaret Sauza.

“In the recent months it has been brought to the board's attention that there are issues on regular expenditure grants, disposal of assets without proper documentation multiple failures to follow policies and procedures, and several complaints followed by staff,” said Maria Martinez.

Maria Martinez at the time was the president of the Board but had stepped down from the board this week.

Currently, there are two standing board members but were informed by Sauza via email that they are no longer part of the board due to violation of bylaws such as Prospective Board Members must attend three consecutive meetings before being nominated on the board and new board members must be approved by a quorum.

“She had emailed them and let them know that they are no longer board members because they were in violation of the bylaws and so far we’re at the point of where we are accepting new applications,” said Johanna Ramirez, lead advocate for Sure Helpline.

To apply for a position as a board member for sure help go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/surehelplinecenter