Employees from Sure Helpline demanding new board members after temporary closure announcement

Announcement of Sure Helpline Center's temporary closure said to be due to "staff's lack of cooperation"

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Employees from Sure Helpline are demanding new board members as they feel the board of directors is working against the agency and Executive Director Magaret Sauza.

On Tuesday evening, the Sure Helpline Center held its weekly board meeting.

President of the Board Maria Martinez made a statement regarding the issues that the Board and Employees are currently facing.

“Due to the staff’s lack of cooperation with the board at this time, the remaining board believes it is best to close the Sure Helpline Center temporarily until guidance feedback is provided by state officials, given that we have not received any documentation from staff and the organization at this time we will not be proceeding with a regular board meeting," said Maria Martinez, President of the Board.

Three of the six board members have resigned from their positions this week.

“In the recent months it has been brought to the board's attention that there are issues on regular expenditure grants, disposal of assets without proper documentation, multiple failures to follow policies and procedures, and several complaints followed by staff,” explained Martinez.

The employees say the board is interfering with the employees' work with clients as they are demanding documentation on expenses from the director and employees.

“The employees can't get their job done because the board members are asking for more and more information and they have to stop their job to go help them so it's just overall very toxic, very difficult, and not realistic,” said Bob Diaz who is a volunteer at Sure Helpline for over five years.

“I don't think it’s the right thing to do to close more doors we already lack funding in our community we already lack resources and we want to continue being that door and that opportunity for clients and victims to come forward speak up and to ask for help when they need,” said Johanna Ramirez, Lead Advocate for Sure Helpline.

The temporary closure is not set as to when they will be closing down nor is there any information as to when the center will be back and operating again.

The Sure Helpline Center is a non-profit organization that works closely with victims of sexual violence to bring awareness and services to survivors.