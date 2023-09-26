Imperial County Agriculture Commission releases livestock report

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jolene Dessert, the Agriculture Commissioner for Imperial County, has released the 2022 Annual Crop & Livestock Report.

In a press release, the report, presented to the Board of Supervisors, is a summary of the "estimated acreage, yield and gross production value" for Imperial County's agricultural production for 2022.

In the report, the gross production for 2022 was valued over $2.61 billion. The value "represents an increase of 14.5% compared to the 2021 gross value of over $2.28 billion."

Courtesy: Imperial County Board of Supervisors

"Imperial County agriculture production continues to grow in value, and we are blessed with a strong agricultural industry and the best quality food and seed products in the Nation," said Ryan Kelley, Chairman for the Board of Supervisors.

To view the report, click here. For more information about Imperial County's agricultural production during 2022, read the press release, written in English and Spanish below.