Imperial County

Brawley city councilman to be a delegate for Local Government 2030

City of Brawley
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:28 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley City Councilman Gil Rebollar has announced that he has been chosen as one of 12 City Official Delegates for Local Government 2030 Second National Convening.

In a press release, Local Government 2030 was founded in 2019 after a challenge was posed by the National Academy of Public Administration "to tackle the 'grand challenges'" the nation faces.

According to the press release, "The initiative emphasizes that collective leadership and unity across local government professions are pivotal to devising and implementing solutions."

"I am honored and privileged to bring some SoCal energy and California sunshine to this monumental convening of administrators, public servants, and elected officials to discuss how to better serve the public," Rebollar expressed upon learning of his selection, "I am not only eager to learn from those participating, but also collaborate and provide input to help shape the future of public service.”

The first convening took place at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in November 2022, where a "groundbreaking coalition of local government professionals" identified three actionable intiatives for 2023, according to the press release.

The second convening will take place from January 26 through January 27 at the Arizona State University's Phoenix campus. The theme for the second convening will be "Action for the Future," the press release said.

For more information about Local Government 2030, click here. For more information about Rebollar's delegation, read the press release below.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

