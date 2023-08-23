El Centro’s library had over 45,000 readers as part of its Summer Reading Program

The City of El Centro's library held a summer reading program

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro's library's summer reading program had about 45,877 kids of all ages from across the Imperial County making it the most successful summer program at the library so far.

Besides reading, the summer program also included ballet folklorico, wildlife, fire safety classes, magic, composting procedures, Dippy Duck, wiggle worms, therapeutic canines, trivia games, and lots more.

This year, the summer reading program started from June 19 through July 28.

Although the summer program may be over, the preparations for next year’s summer program are currently in the works.

Carla Mason, Library Director at the El Centro Library is working on implementing the Farm to Summer program for next summer.

The program supports efforts to connect children, teens, and families to locally sourced, sustainable food while providing hands-on food education and fun activities.

For more information on the library’s programs go to the Library’s page on the City of El Centro’s website https://cityofelcentro.org/library/.