ECRMC received Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) has been awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation.

In a press release, ECRMC won the award by "demonstratiung continuous compliance with its performance standards." ECRMC also says the Gold Seal is "a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care." This is the ninth consecutive hospital accreditation from the Joint Commission.

Earlier this year, the Joint Commission performed an unannounced review of the hospital, where they "evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including, infection prevention and control, emergency management, leadership, environment of care, and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews," according to ECRMC.

“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend El Centro Regional Medical Center for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

“We are thrilled to announce that our hospital has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the global driver of quality improvement and patient safety in health care,” added Pablo Velez, Ph.D., RN, chief executive office, ECRMC. “Our staff is committed to providing high standards of care and safety for both patients and visitors. This accreditation serves as a validation of their daily efforts.”

For more information, visit the Joint Commission's website here. To learn more about ECRMC's award recognition, read the press release, written in both English and Spanish, below.