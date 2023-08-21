Imperial County names Assistant County Executive Officer

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County officials have announced Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter as their new Assistant County Executive Officer (CEO).

In a press release, Terrazas-Baxter served as Deputy CEO, where she focused on "coordinating intergovernmental relationships, developing and managing special projects."

The County also said prior to joining them in 2015 as their Public Information Officer (PIO), she spent a decade working with federal and state legislators including Senator Barbara Boxer, Congressman Juan Vargas, and Assemblyman V. Manual Perez."

"I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving the community in this new capacity. I am grateful to Mr. Figueroa and the County leadership for recognizing my hard work, dedication, and potential to do more for the County of Imperial. I also want to express my appreciation to my family, friends, and colleagues, specifically my parents, husband, and daughters for their unconditional love and unwavering support of my commitment to public service," Terrazas-Baxter shared.

Terrazas-Baxter currently serves as Secretary on the MANA de Imperial County Board, as well as serving the City of Imperial as their Planning Commissioner, according to the County.

To learn more about Terrazas-Baxter, read the press release below.