Barbara Worth Brigadettes to hold Ranch Event in October

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Barbara Worth Brigadettes (BWB) will hold Ranch Event 2023 in October.

According to BWB, the event will occur on Saturday, October 28 at 9:00am in El Centro, with sign up happening at 8:00am.

There will be activities for everyone, including Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, which will occur inside and outside the arena, Ranch Rail, and Gambler's Choice.

The event will divide attendees into different age divisions:

8 and under

9-13

14-18

19-39

40+

The costs to participate is $10.00, but to participate in the Gambler's Choice, that's $15.00. To learn more about the event, click here.